Aircraft carrier fleet heads to HK for anniversary

China's aircraft carrier fleet will sail to Hong Kong early July to participate in the upcoming 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison, the PLA Navy said on Sunday.

The fleet includes Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, multiple missile destroyers and frigates, as well as J-15 jets and helicopters. During its port call, the fleet will be open to the public for the first time and will hold many activities, said Liang Yang, the navy's spokesman.

By participating in the upcoming anniversary, the navy can demonstrate its achievements in defense and military construction to the Hong Kong people, effectively showcasing its strong and civilized image, Liang said.

This will further invigorate Hong Kong compatriots' patriotism and love for the city, and inspire national spirit, he added.

The garrison formally stationed in Hong Kong assumed defense duties on July 1, 1997, when its sovereignty was transferred back to China from Britain.

The garrison currently has about 6,000 personnel and is commanded by Lieutenant General Tan Benhong.