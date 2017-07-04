Foreign military attaches invited to briefing on Belt and Road Initiative

BEIJING, July 4 (ChinaMil) -- The Defense Ministry's Office for International Military Cooperation held a briefing Monday for foreign military attaches to China on the Belt and Road Initiative. More than 60 military attaches from more than 50 countries attended the briefing.

At the briefing, Ou Xiaoli, an inspector from the Western Development Division under the National Development and Reform Commission, gave a lecture on the Belt and Road Initiative construction achievements and the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and answered questions raised by the foreign military attaches.

The foreign military attaches said that the Belt and Road Initiative will serve as a driving force for the building of a community of interests featuring political mutual trust, economic integration and cultural inclusiveness to contribute to the peaceful development of the world.