Xu Qiliang meets with Italian Secretary General of Defense

Gen. Xu Qiliang (R), vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), meets with Italian Secretary General of Defense and National Armaments Director Lt. Gen. Carlo Magrassi (L) in Beijing on July 4, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, July 5 (ChinaMil) -- Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) Gen. Xu Qiliang met with the visiting Italian Secretary General of Defense and National Armament Director Lt. Gen. Carlo Magrassi in Beijing on Tuesday morning.

Since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations 47 years ago, the relations between China and Italy have gone through the test of international changes, the two countries have become comprehensive strategic partners with mutual respect, equal treatment and mutually-beneficial cooperation, Xu said.

In recent years, the two countries have conducted frequent high-level contacts, close personnel exchange at all levels and increasing cooperation in various fields, and maintained close communication and cooperation in multilateral frameworks like the United Nations and the Group of Twenty, Xu said.

The leaders of the two countries have reached broad consensuses on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative, pointing out directions for the future development of bilateral relations, Xu added.

The Sino-Italian military relations have maintained a good momentum of development, as evidenced by frequent high-level exchanges and smooth institutionalized exchange and cooperation in professional areas, the Chinese military attaches great importance to developing relations with the Italian military and is willing to work with the Italian side to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Xu said.

The political, economic and military relations between Italy and China have become closer in recent years, which serves the common interests of the two peoples, Magrassi said, adding that Italy is willing to maintain close exchanges and cooperation with China to constantly push forward development of relations between the two countries and their militaries.