China, Germany pledge to lift bilateral ties to higher levels

BERLIN, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed here on Wednesday to lift China-Germany relations to new and higher levels.

During their talks, the two leaders also agreed to chart a new blueprint, set new targets and map out new paths for the future development of China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as to deepen political mutual trust, step up pragmatic cooperation, boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and promote closer multilateral coordination.

Xi hailed the development of the China-Germany relationship since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties 45 years ago as a "successful story," which has delivered real benefits to the two peoples.

As this year marks the 45th anniversary of China-Germany diplomatic relations, Xi said China is ready to join Germany in consolidating mutual trust, building up more consensus, promoting bilateral cooperation and connectivity, so as to ensure a constant development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

To better promote bilateral ties, the Chinese president called for closer high-level exchanges with Germany, fully playing the role of bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and enhancing political mutual trust.

He said China and Germany need to follow an open, innovative and win-win path, conduct strategic cooperation and jointly promote their common interests.

Xi also urged the two sides to give full play to a newly-launched High-Level People-to-People Exchange Dialogue Mechanism so as to deepen their cooperation in education, science and technology, culture, political parties, think tanks, and media.

Beijing and Berlin also need to step up bilateral coordination and cooperation at the China-Europe level, as well as within international bodies and multilateral frameworks such as the UN and the Group of 20 (G20) mechanism, he added.

"The G20 mechanism belongs not only to its members but also to the entire world," said the Chinese leader, adding that Beijing supports Berlin to make the upcoming G20 summit a success and to jointly ensure positive outcomes coming out of the meeting.

For her part, Merkel said she agrees that Germany's cooperation with China in a broad range of areas such as politics, economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges serves the interests of both sides, and boasts even greater potential.

She said the German government will resolutely stick to the one-China policy and is willing to work with China to step up cooperation on economy and trade and connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi arrived in Berlin Tuesday afternoon for a state visit to the European country, where he is also going to attend a G20 summit in the German port city of Hamburg later this week.