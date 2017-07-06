Lectures on China's defense policies staged in Sarajevo

SARAJEVO, July 5 (Chinamil) -- A Chinese military delegation gave lectures on China's national defense policies, military reform and international security cooperation in Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 4, 2017.

The delegation was headed by Zhang Yingli, former dean of the College of Defense Studies under the National Defense University (NDU) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Chinese military attaché to Bosnia and Herzegovina Senior Colonel Luo Tiefeng delivered a speech to mark the opening of the lectures. Deputy Commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina for Operations Brigadier General Mirsad Ahmic presided over the lectures.

Over 80 personnel including senior military officers, experts and scholars from think tanks, colleges and scientific research institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as all diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina attended the lecture.