China Military

BERLIN, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that China would like to join South Korea in bringing bilateral ties back to the track of healthy development.

He made the remarks while meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in ahead of a G20 summit in the northern German port city of Hamburg.

China and South Korea, two geographically close nations, share interconnected cultures and notable complementary advantages, Xi said, adding that the two sides have realized a leapfrog development in their relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties 25 years ago, which has benefited the two peoples greatly and contributed to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

"For a period of time, China-South Korea relations have been facing difficulties, and we do not want to see that," he said.

It is the common responsibility of the two sides to maintain and develop bilateral ties, he noted.

Xi also urged Seoul to take seriously China's rightful concerns and handle relevant issues properly so as to clear the obstacles for the development of bilateral ties.

Speaking of the situation in the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese leader said his country supports the new South Korean government's efforts to restart contact and dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

China is committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, promoting peace and stability there, and settling the problem through dialogues and consultations, he said.