Indian Air Force training aircraft crashes in western state

NEW DELHI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- An Indian Air Force training aircraft crashed in the western state of Rajasthan on Thursday, defense sources said.

However, both pilots survived the crash as they managed to eject the Russian-made MiG-23UB training plane safely on time, sources said.

The incident took place in Balesar area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district while the aircraft was on a routine training sortie, they said.

A court of inquiry has been initiated into the crash, sources said.

MiG-23UB trainers are used to train pilots for the Mig-27 fighter jets in service with the Indian Air Force.