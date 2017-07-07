China marks 80th anniversary of nationwide war against Japan



Liu Yunshan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, addresses a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the beginning of nationwide war against Japanese aggression at the Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Cui Xinyu)



BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday commemorated the 80th anniversary of the beginning of nationwide war against Japanese aggression.

A ceremony was held at the Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression near Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, where Japan's full-scale invasion of China began on July 7, 1937.

Liu Yunshan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the ceremony that the war prompted national awakening and unity, changed the destiny of the Chinese nation, and safeguarded justice and world peace.

Any attempt to deny or whitewash the history of invasion and any deed to undermine trust between nations run counter to the historical trend, Liu said.

About 1,000 people, including veterans and relatives of the fallen, attended the ceremony, which was presided over by Liu Qibao, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

On July 7, 1937, Japanese soldiers attacked Chinese forces at the Lugou Bridge in suburban Beijing, which is recognized as the start of nationwide war against Japanese invasion. Actually, the Chinese people's struggle against Japanese aggression started in September 1931 when Japanese troops began their invasion of northeast China.