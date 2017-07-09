Xi, Trump meet on ties, hot-spot issues on G20 sidelines

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to discuss bilateral ties and global hot-spot issues on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit, in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

HAMBURG, Germany, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, met here Saturday to discuss bilateral ties and global hot-spot issues on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit.

Xi told Trump that stronger China-U.S. ties are conducive to stability and prosperity and serve the interests of both peoples and the international community in a complex world where various conflicts emerge.

Noting that the two countries have made new progress in bilateral cooperation in many fields since the Mar-a-Lago meeting despite some sensitive issues, Xi urged joint efforts with Trump to keep bilateral ties on track and coordinate in international affairs.

Xi also stressed that the two countries should stick to mutual respect and win-win cooperation, expand practical cooperation in various fields and strengthen coordination on international and regional issues, so as to keep China-U.S. relations healthy and stable.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close high-level exchanges and promote strategic mutual trust.

China and the United States have decided to hold the first round of a comprehensive economic dialogue on July 19, and launch the first round of a law enforcement, cybersecurity, social and cultural dialogue at an early date.

With altogether four high-level mechanisms, the two countries aim to improve mutual understanding and boost practical cooperation.

Noting that the 100-day action plan initiated after the two presidents' meeting at Mar-a-Largo in April has achieved new progress, Xi said the two sides are discussing a one-year cooperation plan.

On advancing military ties, Xi suggested that the two countries' defense ministers carry out an exchange of visits as soon as possible.

He also called for concerted efforts on such affairs as the China visit by the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff in August, the first dialogue between the joint staffs of the two countries' militaries in November, and the Chinese navy's participation in the U.S.-led 2018 Pacific Rim military drill.

The two countries should respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and properly address differences and sensitive issues, said Xi.

For his part, Trump hailed the "wonderful relationship" with Xi and expressed confidence in the "success" in addressing common problems together with China.

The U.S. president noted that U.S.-China relations are developing well, with China being an important trade partner to the United States and playing an important role in international affairs.

Trump said his country is willing to expand dialogue and win-win cooperation with China in all relevant fields and maintain communication and coordination on major international and regional issues.

The pair also had an in-depth exchange of views regarding the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

Xi said China is firmly committed to denuclearizing the peninsula, safeguarding peace and stability on the peninsula, and solving the issue through dialogue and consultation.

China, Xi said, has repeatedly made clear its principled stance that while making necessary responses to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's violations of UN Security Council resolutions, the international community should also increase efforts in promoting dialogue and controlling the situation.

He also reiterated to Trump that the Chinese side opposes the U.S. deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea.

The two leaders agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

They also exchanged views on boosting bilateral coordination and cooperation within the framework of the G20.

Trump was scheduled to pay a state visit to China later this year.

Xi and Trump set a constructive tone for the development of China-U.S. relations during their talks at the Mar-a-Lago resort in the U.S. state of Florida in April. The meeting was the first face-to-face communication between the two heads of state since the new U.S. administration took office.

In Florida, the two presidents spent more than seven hours in in-depth discussions, gained better understanding of each other, cemented mutual trust, reached consensus on many major issues, and built up a good working relationship.