Xi returns after Russia, Germany visits, G20 summit

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Sunday after state visits to Russia and Germany, and attending the 12th G20 summit in Hamburg.

Invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel, Xi paid state visits to the two countries from July 3 to 6, and attended the G20 Hamburg summit from July 7 to 8.

Xi left Hamburg for Beijing on Saturday evening local time.

Xi's entourage returned to Beijing with him, including his wife Peng Liyuan; Wang Huning, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yang, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier; Li Zhanshu, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; and State Councilor Yang Jiechi.