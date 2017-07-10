China welcomes Moon Jae-in's peace initiative on Korean Peninsula

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China welcomed the Republic of Korea (ROK) President Moon Jae-in's peace initiative on the Korean Peninsula, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

It is reported that Moon put forward the "Korean Peninsula Peace Initiative" last Thursday in Germany, and explained his government's desire to establish permanent peace on the peninsula, saying he will make the peninsula free from threats of nuclear weapons and war through acknowledgement and respect.

China has consistently supported dialogue to improve ties between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the ROK, spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

China hopes the DPRK and the ROK will demonstrate good faith, commit themselves to reconciliation and cooperation, play a positive role in alleviating tensions and maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, Geng said.

"We also hopes the international community will understand and support the constructive efforts made by the ROK," Geng said.