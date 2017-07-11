Significance of the victory in Mosul

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Jawad Kadhim al-Abadi arrived in the liberated Mosul, the second largest city in northern Iraq, on July 9, local time, hailing the high spirit of both Iraqi forces and the Mosul people for their significant victory in driving out terrorists of the Islamic State (IS).

For Iraq, the victory is worth celebrating. For the international community, the battle of Mosul once again highlights the importance of strengthening anti-terrorism cooperation.

First of all, the victory would not have been possible without the joint efforts of the relevant parties.

The international environment of the Battle of Mosul is very complex. Iran, Turkey, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the U.S. and Russia all have different attitude of the IS.

Some countries hate the IS, some countries seemingly oppose the IS but have dealing with it secretly while some countries hope to disturb the situation in the Middle East with the help of the IS.

However, the terrorist activities of the IS have posed a serious threat to international security, and the rapid development of the terrorist forces has made the international community shudder. This has made the relevant parties aware of the urgency and necessity of a joint fight against the IS.

As a result, military strikes against the IS have intensified. The countries that have been secretly engaged with the IS began to change their minds. The oil passages of the IS have been cut off, and many of its bank accounts have been closed.

The revenue of the IS dropped sharply, and many paths for recruiting supporters were also cut off. Such international cooperation created favorable conditions for the final victory of the battle of Mosul.

The relevant parties have clear roles and responsibilities and therefore there are less obstacles for the recovery of Mosul.

The Iraqi government forces have always played the main role in this battle. Though the U.S. and Iran have some tensions, there are many tacit understandings between the two sides over the battle of Mosul.

A multinational coalition led by the U.S. bombed the IS base while the Shia Militias backed by Iran was active in ground military operations.

Moreover, with the help of the international community, the Iraqi government has gradually regained control of the vast majority of the country so that the superior Iraqi forces can be put into the battle of Mosul.

After the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003, Iraq was in a state of chaos for a long time. The extreme organizations seized the opportunity and among them, the IS once occupied large areas in northern and western Iraq.

Later, the Iraqi government gradually developed its ability to fight back with the support and help from the international community.

After more than two years, the Iraqi government troops have recovered most of the area of Salahuddin Province (north of the capital of Iraq Baghdad) and most areas of Anbar Province (the largest governorate in Iraq by area).

The victory of the battle of Mosul will also have a positive impact on the situation in the Middle East.

The situation in the Middle East has always been complicated as various interests and contradictions are intertwined.

If the parties concerned can learn from the successful experience of the battle of Mosul and work together, they will achieve greater progress in anti-terrorism in the Middle East.