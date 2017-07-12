China sends troops to participate in International Army Games 2017

By Xu Sihai and Chang Jie

INNER MONGOLIA, July 12 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese teams participating in the International Army Games(IAG) 2017 started transnational rail transportation on July 8, 2017, local time.

Five teams of the PLA Army and the PLA Air Force, with their equipment for the competition, left for Russia by train from Manzhouli, the largest land port city on the China-Russian border in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on that day.

The International Army Games 2017 will be held from July 29 to August 12 in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan and China, according to military sources under China's Central Military Commission (CMC).

China will host 4 Army events and 2 Air Force events among 28 events of the Games. Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Morocco, Angola, Egypt, Iran and the South Africa will send troops to China to participate in the 6 events.