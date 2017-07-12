26 female pilot cadets complete training on primary trainer aircraft

By Li Jianwen and Zhang Hongwei

JI LIN, July 12 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese Air Force's 10th batch of female pilot cadets graduated from the PLA Air Force Aviation University in early July, 2017.

The 26 female pilot cadets obtained their undergraduate graduation diplomas and Bachelor's Degrees of Engineering after four years of training.

To date, each of these female pilot cadets has had an average flight time of 80 hours.

Next, these female pilot cadets will go to a flight academy of the PLA Air Force to receive one-year training on advanced trainer aircraft for the Bachelor's Degrees of Military Science, before becoming the third batch of female fighter jets pilots of the PLA Air Force.

It is learned that these female pilot cadets were selected among hundreds of thousands of China's graduating senior high-school students in 2013.