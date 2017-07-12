Chinese naval ocean-going task group starts visit to Italy

Rear Admiral Shen Hao (R), commanding officer of the Chinese naval fleet on outgoing visit mission, shakes hands with local overseas Chinese at the Port of Civitavecchia. The Chinese naval task group for ocean-going port visit arrived at the Port of Civitavecchia on the morning of July 11, local time, for a four-day visit to Italy.(Photo: military.cnr.cn)

CIVITAVECCHIA, ITALY, July 12 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese naval task group for ocean-going port visit arrived here on the morning of July 11, local time, for a four-day visit to Italy. The task group, composed of the guided-missile destroyer Changchun, the guided-missile frigate Jingzhou and the comprehensive supply ship Chaohu, left the Port of Djibouti on July 1 after wrapping up a four-day visit to Djibouti.

The three Chinese naval ships arrived at the Port of Civitavecchia at 10:00 a.m., local time. The Italian side held a welcoming ceremony at the dock attended by personnel from the Italian Navy and Coast Guard stationed in Civitavecchia.

Rear Admiral Shen Hao, deputy commander of the Chinese PLA Navy's East China Sea Fleet and commanding officer of the task group, said at the welcoming ceremony that he hoped the task group's port call to Civitavecchia will help further enhance mutual trust, deepen friendship and strengthen cooperation between the navies of the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Italy Li Ruiyu and Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Italy Senior Colonel Wang Jianliang were among the welcome crowd at the dock.

During the visit, the Chinese and Italian navies will carry out exchange of high-level visits, professional interactions and visiting each other's ships by sailors of both sides, sports and cultural activities and joint training.

