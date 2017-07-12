Any attempt to split Taiwan from China will be in vain: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that any attempt to change the fact that Taiwan is part of China will be in vain.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks following reports that the Cairo Declaration will no longer be part of the curriculum in Taiwan's high schools, and official websites have already removed related content.

The Cairo Declaration clearly stipulated that Chinese territory taken by Japan, such as Manchuria, Taiwan and the Penghu Islands, should be returned to China.

The Potsdam Proclamation, signed by China, the United States and Britain (later acceded to by the Soviet Union), stipulated that "the terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out." It was the international legal ground for Japan to surrender, Ma said.

Ma reiterated that there is only one China and Taiwan is an integral part of China, which is a legal basis recognized by the international community.