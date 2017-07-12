Mozambican president hopes to strengthen cooperation with China



MAPUTO, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said his country hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, including defense and security.

Nyusi made the remarks while meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan, in the presidential palace in Maputo on Tuesday.

The president said both sides are now working together to carry forward Mozambique-China traditional friendship into a new stage.

He said Mozambique highly values its ties with China, consistently adheres to the one-China principle, and stands ready to enhance communication and cooperation with China on international and regional affairs.

Nyusi added that his country is always grateful for China's disinterested assistance and ready to deepen the pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields, so as to benefit the two peoples, Africa and the world at large.

The two countries decided to lift bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership during Nyusi's state visit to China last year.

Chang said his visit aims to materialize the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, to consolidate bilateral ties, as well as to enrich cooperation.

Chang said China attaches importance to relations between two countries and two militaries and is willing to build a community with a shared future together with Mozambique to benefit the two peoples.

During his visit in Maputo, Chang also held talks with his counterpart, Minister of National Defence Atanasio M'tumuke.

