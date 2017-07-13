Mandarin center launched at Cambodian ministry of defense

By Mao Pengfei

PHNUM PENH, CAMBODIA, July 13 (ChinaMil) -- A Mandarin center established by the Confucius Institute under Royal Academy of Cambodia was unveiled in the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense in Phnum Penh, capital of Cambodia, on July 12, 2017.

Cambodian Secretary of State of the Defense Ministry General Neang Phat and Chinese military attaché to Cambodia Li Ningya attended the opening ceremony.

Neang Phat thanked in his speech the Confucius Institute for setting up a Mandarin center to help Cambodian military personnel learn Chinese.

He also asked the Cambodian officers and soldiers studying in the Mandarin center to work hard and have a good command of the Chinese language so as to make contributions to the military-to-military exchange and communication between the two countries.

Li Ningya said he believed the Cambodian military personnel will have a deeper understanding of the Chinese culture through studying in the Mandarin center and contribute more to the cooperation and exchange between the two militaries.

A total of 60 personnel will be enrolled to be the first batch of students of the Mandarin center. Prior to this Mandarin center in the Cambodian Defense Ministry, the Confucius Institute under the Royal Academy of Cambodia had set up Chinese language teaching centers in such units of the Cambodian armed forces as the Cambodian Army Academy, paratroop force, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Hospital.