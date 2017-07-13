25th Chinese naval escort taskforce returns to China

Sailors aboard the Chinese naval guided-missile frigate Hengyang wave hands to the welcome crowd when the warship arrive at a naval port in Zhanjiang of South China's Guangdong province on the morning of July 12, 2017. The 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce consisting of the guided-missile frigates Hengyang and Yulin, and the comprehensive supplement ship Honghu returned to their home port in Zhanjiang on Wednesday morning. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/ Wei Wei, Hong Wenjun and Li Wanfen)

ZHANJIANG, July 13 (ChinaMil) -- The 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce consisting of the guided-missile frigates Hengyang and Yulin, and the comprehensive supplementy ship Honghu returned to a naval port of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) Navy in Zhanjiang of South China's Guangdong province on the morning of July 12, 2017, after completing its escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia coast.

Deputy Chief of Staff of PLA Navy Rear Admiral Wang Dazhong attended the welcoming ceremony held at the dock for the escort taskforce. Commander of the South China Sea Fleet Vice Admiral Wang Hai delivered a speech of welcome.. In the past 208 days ofen fulfilling its escort mission, the 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce has provided escort for 62 Chinese and foreign civilian ships with an accumulated voyage of 119,768 nautical miles, rescued two civilian ships being chased by suspected pirate boats, and discovered and expelled 82 suspected pirate boats.,

The taskforce successfully rescued a Tuvaluan cargo ship OS35 hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Aden on April 9, local time. In this rescue action, 16 special operation troops from the frigate Yulin boarded the ship and recued the 19 crew members.

Vice Admiral Wang Dazhong, deputy chief of staff of the PLA Navy, Liu Mingli, political commissar of the South China Sea Fleet, leading officials of the Ministry of Transport of China and representatives of family members of the taskforce's sailors attended the welcome ceremony.at the pier of the naval port.

