Chinese aircraft carrier formation conducts coordination training

ABOARD LIAONING AIRCRAFT CARRIER, July 13 (Xinhua) -- A flotilla including China's aircraft carrier Liaoning embarked on a new training mission upon arrival at an unidentified sea area Thursday.

The training, a latest effort to explore the oceangoing combat training practice, is expected to strengthen coordination among the vessels in the naval formation, improve the skills of crew and pilots in different marine conditions, and enhance the command capability.

The aircraft carrier has just concluded a five-day visit to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) being stationed in the HKSAR.

The PLA Hong Kong Garrison has been responsible for the defense of Hong Kong since its return to the motherland in 1997.