International military music gala marks HK's 20th return anniversary

The International Military Tatto was held in the Hong Kong Coliseum to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Hong Kong's return to the motherland on the evening of July 13, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Ding)

HONG KONG, July 13 (ChinaMil) -- In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Hong Kong's return to the motherland , the International Military TattoTattoo was held at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hong Kong onon Thursday evening.

Leading officials from the HKSAR, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government, the Office of the Commissioner of the Foreign Ministry and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison enjoyed together with Hong Kong citizens the showperformances given by world-famous military bands.

The Chinese and foreign military bands invited to give performance at the International Military Tatto in Hong Kong included the Military Band of the PLA, the Military Band of the PLA Navy, the Guard of Honor of the PLA, the Guard of Honor of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, the Central Military Band of the Mongolian Armed Forces, the Band of the Royal Netherlands Army Mounted Regiments, the Red-Banner Brass Band of Eastern Military District's Headquarters from Russia, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland with the Pipes and Drums of the 7th Battalion and the US 7th Fleet Band.

The Hong Kong Police Band, Civil Aid Service Cadet Corps Bicycle Demonstration Team and the Hong Kong Association of Choral Societies also performed in the showsshow.

The Military Band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army- Navy performs in the International Military Tatto held in the Hong Kong Coliseum to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Hong Kong's return to the motherland on the evening of July 13, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Ding)