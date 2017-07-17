Revised regulation on military document processing released

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order to release a revised regulation on military document processing, the CMC Political Work Department announced Sunday.

The regulation, which contains eight chapters and 40 articles, makes new requirements for official military documents with regard to work standards, types and forms, processing procedures, management and other areas.

The revision came as the Communist Party of China strives to realize the goal of building a stronger army.

The revised regulation will take effect on Oct. 1.