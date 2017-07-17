PLA brigade holds live-fire military drills in Tibet: CCTV

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted live-fire exercises in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.

The brigade that conducted the drills was from the PLA's Tibet Military Command and is one of China's two plateau mountain brigades.

According to the CCTV report, the brigade has long been stationed around the middle and lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and is responsible for frontline combat missions.

The report did not say when the drills were held.

The Yarlung Zangbo River is located in the upper stream of the Brahmaputra River which flows through China, India and Bangladesh.

The live-fire drills reportedly included the quick delivery of troops and different military units working together on joint attacks.

Video posted online shows soldiers using anti-tank grenades and missiles against bunkers and howitzers for artillery coverage.

The video also shows radar units identifying enemy aircraft and soldiers using anti-aircraft artillery to annihilate targets.

The drills lasted 11 hours, news portal guancha.cn reported.

Separately, Tibet's mobile communication agency conducted a drill on July 10 in Lhasa, capital of Tibet, where members of the agency practiced setting up a temporary mobile network to secure communications in an emergency, Tibet-based news website xzxw.com reported.