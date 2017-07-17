China, Italy hold joint naval exercise

An observer of the Italian Navy uses a sextant on the Chinese naval guided-missile destroyer Changchun during a joint naval exercise at the Tyrrhenian Sea on July 14, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Wei)

CIVITAVECCHIA, ITALY, July 14 (ChinaMil) -- A Chinese ocean-going naval task group left Italy's Civitavecchia Port on the morning of July 14, local time, for Turkey after completing its goodwill visit to Italy.

The task group, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Changchun, guided-missile frigate Jingzhou and supply ship Chaohu, arrived in Civitavecchia on July 11, local time for a four-day friendly visit.

More than 200 people including servicepersons from the Italian Coast Guard stationed in Civitavecchia, officials from the Chinese Embassy in Italy as well as representatives of local overseas Chinese and Chinese nationals, China-funded institutions and Chinese students studying in Italy were at the pier to see off the Chinese naval task group.

After leaving the Civitavecchia Port, the Chinese naval fleet held a joint maritime exercise with the Italian Navy at the Tyrrhenian Sea. The two sides exercised ship formation communication, ship formation movement, landing of helicopters on each other's warships, joint search and rescue, and joint anti-piracy operations.

The three Chinese warships and Italian Navy's anti-submarine frigate Carlo Margottini ( F 592) participated in the exercise.

The two navies had exchange of observers to learn from each other during the whole process of the nearly six-hour exercise.

Rear Admiral Shen Hao, deputy commander of the PLA Navy's East China Sea Fleet and commanding officer of the Chinese naval ocean-going task group, said that the exercise has helped further Chinese and Italian naval ships' capabilities of carrying out joint operations and deepen mutual trust and cooperation between the two navies.