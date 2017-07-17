Chinese blue helmets participate in live-fire shooting competition

BEIJING, July 17 (ChinaMil) -- The 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Darfur of Sudan participated days ago in a live-fire shooting competition organized by the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Nearly one hundred peacekeepers from different countries including China, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Egypt participated in the competition.

The participants were required to use the prone position, kneeling position and standing position to complete the shooting of the chest ring targets.

After three and a half hours of competition, the Chinese peacekeepers won the team title with 2,169 points.

Chinese peacekeeper Zhao Yongning won the first place of individual event. Scoring 148 points on 15 shots, Zhao was honored the best shooter of the competition.

Yu Liang, the political commissar of 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment, said that the Chinese peacekeepers tested their shooting skills in the competition, which was also conducive to strengthen friendly exchange and cooperation between the Chinese peacekeeping detachment and detachments from other countries.

It is known that the UNAMID will hold the live-fire shooting competitions for one or two times each year, aiming to improve its peacekeepers' proficiency in the use of weapons.