Chinese UN envoy condemns DPRK nuke test, calls for return to dialogue

Liu Jieyi (Front), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, addresses a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s nuclear test at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 4, 2017. Several members of the U.N. Security Council have demanded firm reaction to the latest nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy to the United Nations on Monday condemned the latest nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and urged the country to return to dialogue.

"The Chinese government resolutely opposes and strongly condemns the nuclear test of the DPRK in violation of UN Security Council resolutions," said Liu Jieyi, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"We strongly urge the DPRK to face up squarely to the firm will of the international community on the issue of the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and earnestly abide by the relevant council resolutions, stop taking actions that will deteriorate the situation and are not in line with its interests either, and truly return to the track of solving the issue through dialogue," he told an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula is falling into a vicious circle, he warned. "The issue must be resolved peacefully. China will never allow chaos and war on the peninsula," said the Chinese envoy.

The parties concerned must strengthen their sense of urgency and take practical measures to ease the situation, restart dialogue and negotiations and prevent further deterioration of the situation, he said.

China's proposal of a two-track approach, which promotes the de-nuclearization of the peninsula and the establishment of a peace mechanism in parallel; and the suspension-for-suspension initiative, which calls on the DPRK to suspend its nuclear and missile activities and the United States and South Korea to suspend their joint military exercises; and the step-by-step concept from Russia, are the basis of a roadmap proposed by China and Russia, he said.

The joint proposal is practical and feasible as it is aimed at addressing the most urgent security concerns of the parties concerned, easing tension as early as possible. "We hope the parties concerned will seriously consider it and actively respond to it."

China called upon the international community to fully and comprehensively implement the relevant Security Council resolutions, firmly pushing forward the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and maintaining peace and stability in the region.