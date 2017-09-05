DPRK's latest nuke test draws strong condemnation from int'l community

The latest nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has continued to arouse strong condemnation by countries and international organizations alike, which called for addressing the new provocation and resuming dialogue to solve problems.

Pyongyang on Sunday detonated a hydrogen bomb capable of being carried by an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the sixth nuclear test it has undertaken, running counter to relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

The test was reportedly conducted at the order of top leader Kim Jong Un, who chaired a meeting of the standing committee of the political bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea on the Korean Peninsula situation and decided to conduct the H-bomb test.

US President Donald Trump called the words and actions of the DPRK "very hostile and dangerous" to his country.

In a number of tweets, Trump called the DPRK "has become a great threat".

The Russian Foreign Ministry voiced "deep concern" over the test, a move that "deserves the strongest condemnation."

The test of a thermonuclear explosive device for an ICBM violated the requirements of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the norms of international law, the ministry said in a statement.

"It is regrettable that the DPRK leadership, through its actions aimed at undermining the global non-proliferation regime, poses a serious threat to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as a whole," the statement read.

Continuation of such a line is fraught with serious consequences for the DPRK itself, it warned.

"It is imperative to remain calm and refrain from any actions that lead to further escalation of tension," it said.

The Russian foreign ministry called on all interested parties to immediately return to dialogue and negotiations, which is the only possible way to solve the Korean Peninsula problems.

"We reaffirm our readiness for joint efforts in this direction, including in the context of the implementation of the Russian-Chinese roadmap," it said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that Canada unequivocally condemns the DPRK's nuclear test which, combined with its aggressive program of ballistic missile testing, represents a clear and present threat to the safety and security of its neighbors and the international community.

"This most recent test, which appears to have been of a much greater magnitude than its five previous nuclear explosions, is in direct contravention of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates once again North Korea's flagrant disregard of international law," he said.

The prime minister said Canada has been steadfast in insisting that the DPRK abandon its current course, including its aggressive rhetoric, and asks that it resumes constructive dialogue toward a comprehensive and verifiable solution.

"We urge the UN Security Council to take further decisive action to effectively constrain North Korea's proliferation efforts, and call on all states to fully implement relevant UN sanctions," he added.

Following the DPRK's nuclear test, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the UN Security Council and the European Union (EU) to react.

In a statement issued by the Elysee Palace, Macron "condemns in the strongest term" the nuclear test following a series of tests of ballistic missiles, saying that it shows "Pyongyang's repeated will to infringe international peace and security."

"The president calls on the members of the UN Security Council to react quickly to this new violation by the DPRK of international law. He also calls for a united and clear response from the EU," the statement read.

France reiterated its support to its allies and partners in the region, the statement added.

"The international community must address this new provocation with the utmost firmness in order to induce the DPRK to unconditionally resume dialogue and to proceed with the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its nuclear and ballistic programs," it concluded.

Turkish Foreign Ministry called the DPRK's latest nuclear test an "irresponsible" and "provocative" act as the tension rises on the Korean peninsula.

"We regard the hydrogen bomb test conducted by the DPRK on Sept. 3, 2017 in total disregard of international law as well as regional peace and security, as an irresponsible and provocative act and condemn it in the strongest terms," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini urged the DPRK to "abandon its nuclear, weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and immediately cease all related activities."

"The DPRK must engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue, aimed at pursuing the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the full implementation of all relevant UN Security Council resolutions," he said in a statement.

The UN nuclear watchdog stressed that the DPRK completely disregarded the repeated demands of the international community.

"Today's nuclear test by the DPRK is an extremely regrettable act," said Yukiya Amano, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a press release on Sunday.

"I strongly urge the DPRK to fully implement all relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the IAEA," said Amano.