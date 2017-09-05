China, Armenia vow to boost military cooperation

Chang Wanquan (L), state councilor and defense minister of China, holds a welcome ceremony for the visiting Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and accompanies him to review the PLA honor guard in Beijing, September 4, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (ChianMil) -- Chang Wanquan, state councilor and defense minister of China, met with Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan in Beijing on Monday afternoon.

Under the promotion of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, the bilateral relations between China and Armenia have been developing smoothly with the political mutual trust increasingly deepened and areas of cooperation expanded, and the two countries have maintained smooth communication and coordination in the UN and other international organizations, Chang said.

China is thankful for Armenia for its staunch support in major issues concerning China's core interests, and is willing to work with Armenia, taking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Sino-Armenian diplomatic ties as a new starting point and the Belt and Road Initiative as an opportunity, to comprehensively implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, and bring bilateral relations to a new height, Chang added.

The Chinese defense chief stressed that the Chinese military attaches importance to the exchange and cooperation with the Armenian military, expecting both sides to further strengthen the friendly exchange and communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Sargsyan said Armenia takes China as an important partner and is grateful to China for its consistent and selfless assistance.

The Armenian military is willing to enhance dialogue and communication and deepen practical cooperation with the Chinese military to push forward the relations between the two countries and the two militaries, Sargsyan said.

Before their meeting, Chang Wanquan held a welcome ceremony for Vigen Sargsyan and accompanied him to review the honor guards of the Chinese People's Liberation Army .

Chang Wanquan(2nd R), state councilor and defense minister of China, holds talks with the visiting Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan(2nd L) in Beijing on the afternoon of September 4, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)