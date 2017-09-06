CMC vice chairman meets with Armenian defense minister

Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) Xu Qiliang (R) meets with Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan (L) in Beijing, Sept 5, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (ChinaMil) -- Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) Xu Qiliang met with the visiting Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan in Beijing on Tuesday .

Xu Qiliang said that the China-Armenia relations has maintained a healthy and stable development since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992. In recent years, under the joint promotion of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, the two sides have witnessed more frequent high-level contacts, increasingly deepened political mutual trust, and fruitful cooperation results in the fields of economy, trade, technology and culture, Xu said.

China and Armenia keep close coordination in international affairs, and the two countries have become good friends of mutual trust and win-win cooperation, Xu added.

China is willing to work with the Armenia to comprehensively implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, strengthen strategic docking and deepen pragmatic cooperation under the “Belt and Road” framework, Xu said.

Xu hopes the two militaries will deepen cooperation in peacekeeping, anti-terrorism and academic education to promote the continuous development of bilateral military relations and make contributions to the peace and stability in the region and the world.

Sargsyan said that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of friendly and cooperative relations with China, highly appreciates China's impartial position in international affairs and always upholds the "One China" policy.

The Armenian military thanks the Chinese military for its assistance in personnel training and other fields over the years, Sargsyan said, adding that the Armenian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to promote the development of military-to-military exchange and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.