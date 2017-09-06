China demands "immediate stop" to THAAD deployment



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday demanded an immediate stop to deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) in the Republic of Korea (ROK).

"China is seriously concerned," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular news briefing, reiterating China's opposition to the deployment of THAAD by the U.S. and the ROK.

ROK has announced its intention to deploy four more THAAD on Thursday.

THAAD will not help resolve security concerns. Rather, it will undermine the regional strategic balance, harm regional security interests, including China's, and increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Geng said.

"China demands that the U.S. and the ROK respect the security interests and concerns of China and other regional countries, with an immediate stop to the deployment process and removal of the equipment," the spokesperson said.