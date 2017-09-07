China remains persistent in denuclearizing Korean Peninsula: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in a telephone conversation late Wednesday that Beijing remains persistent on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

During the phone conversation, Xi and Trump exchanged their views on the current situation on the peninsula.

Xi said China has been adamant in preserving international nuclear non-proliferation regime, maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and resolving the nuclear issue through talks.

The Chinese president said the general direction should head toward a peaceful settlement of the issue, adding that dialogue combined with a set of comprehensive measures is best for seeking a long-term solution.

Trump said Washington has been deeply concerned over the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula, and attaches importance to China's essential role in resolving the issue.

He pledged to step up communication with the Chinese side in a bid to find a solution as early as possible.

Also during the phone talks, Xi noted that exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States in various areas have been moving forward.

He added that the two countries' diplomatic, security and economic teams have maintained close communication, and the two sides are preparing for the first round of dialogue on social and people-to-people exchanges, as well as on law enforcement and cybersecurity.

Xi said China attaches great importance to Trump's visit to China later this year, hoping both sides can work together to ensure the visit a success.

For his part, Trump said it is very important for him to keep close communication with Xi and strengthen coordination over major international and regional affairs.

The U.S. leader said he is looking forward to visiting China and meeting Xi again this year.