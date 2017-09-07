Chinese, French peacekeepers exchange mine-sweeping experience

BEIRUT, Sept. 7 (ChinaMil) -- The 16th Chinese peacekeeping multifunctional engineer detachment to Lebanon exchanged mine-sweeping experience with their French peers at the training ground of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on September 1, 2017.

The activity, initiated by the French peacekeeping troops and coordinated by the UNIFIL, aims to help peacekeepers from different countries better implement peacekeeping missions by learning from each other.

During the activity, 29 Chinese peacekeepers carried out static mine-sweeping equipment display as well as three demonstrations including locating signal source, digging signal source and mine-sweeping program.

The Chinese peacekeepers also demonstrated to their French peers the skills of using made-in-China mine-sweeping equipment. After that, some French peacekeepers tried China's mine-sweeping equipment.

During the subject of locating signal source, the French peacekeepers buried a 2cm-long wire secretly. Two minutes later, China's mine clearance operator Li Junying successfully located the wire and won the applause.

Then, over 30 French peacekeepers demonstrated their EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) skills including the use of military working dogs and robots.

However, the superb professional skills of the Chinese peacekeepers left deep impressions for French peacekeepers.

A French officer said that "I am very honored to participate in such an event. The two sides demonstrated professional skills and left impressions to each other. I have also learned a lot, and I hope that the two sides can carry out more such activities in the future." It is learnt that China has sent peacekeepers to Lebanon since 2006 and has so far swept tens of thousands of landmines and blind shells.