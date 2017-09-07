Defense Ministry: drill near Bohai Bay targets no specific country

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (ChinaMil) -- The military drill conducted by the Chinese PLA near the Bohai Bay on September 5 is just a routine drill in the annual training schedule and doesn't target any specific country and object, China's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

According to media reports, the Chinese military staged a training exercise near the Bohai Bay on Tuesday, in which anti-aircraft missiles were launched and hit assaulting targets flying at low altitudes.

This is a routine drill in the annual training plan, and its purpose is to enhance the PLA troops' capability of performing tasks, not targeting at any specific country and objective, the information bureau of the ministry told the press in response to a question about what the purpose of the exercise is.