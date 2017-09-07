Chinese, Indonesian navies pledge to boost cooperation

Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong(4th R), commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) Navy meets with Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Ade Supandi(3rd L) in Beijing, Sept 6, 2017. (CCTV/81.cn)

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (ChinaMil) -- Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong, commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) Navy, met with the visiting Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Ade Supandi in Beijing on the afternoon of September 6.

Shen said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership has been continuously deepened with fruitful achievements in friendly exchange and pragmatic cooperation.

The navies of the two countries have conducted multi-level close cooperation in various areas, which has not only helped enhance the friendship between the two navies but also played an important role in maintaining stability in the South China Sea, Shen said.

Shen hopes that both sides can continue to maintain high-level interactions, strengthen communication in bilateral and multilateral occasions, and give full play to the cooperative dialogue mechanism between the two navies.

The PLA Navy is also willing to conduct pragmatic cooperation with the Indonesian Navy in the areas of anti-piracy, humanitarian rescue and disaster relief, joint drills and training, exchange between naval colleges and young officers as well as nautical and hydrographic survey, Shen told his Indonesian counterpart.

Supandi said that the Indonesian Navy attaches great importance to the friendly relations with the Chinese Navy, and will be committed to continuously deepen the pragmatic cooperation between the two navies at different levels and in various areas to push forward the development of bilateral relations.

Before their meeting, Shen Jinlong held a welcoming ceremony for Ade Supandi and accompanied him to review the guards of honor of the PLA Navy.