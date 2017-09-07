PLA aims to cultivate commanding talents for joint operations

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will hold training course for joint operations commanding officers in the PLA National Defense University (NDU) this year, according to news from relevant department of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) on Wednesday.

A total of 200 commanding officers will join the first training session from October this year to July next year.

According to the relevant CMC department, the main purpose of the training course is to cultivate a batch of young and excellent commanding talents for joint operations.

Highlighting on capability building of staff officers in joint operations, the training course will hold one or two sessions every year, and each session will be limited to 10 months.

It is learnt that the trainees should be officers at battalion level or deputy regiment level, and staff officers with working experiences in organs of the five PLA Theater Commands and different PLA arms and services will be prioritized.

In the future, staff officers in organs of the five PLA Theater Commands should be chosen and selected from the qualified trainees of this course for joint operations commanding officers in principle.