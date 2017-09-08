Concerted effort by int'l community needed to solve Korean Peninsula nuclear issue -- Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that the international community should make a concerted effort to solve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula.

During a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Xi said facts have repeatedly proven that an ultimate settlement of the nuclear issue could only be found through peaceful means, including dialogue and consultation.

Xi stressed that China remains persistent on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, adamant in preserving the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and resolute in safeguarding peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

Merkel said Germany supports a peaceful solution to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue through political means, and favors efforts to bring related parties back to the track of dialogue and negotiation.

She pledged to enhance communication and coordination with the Chinese side in a bid to find a solution as early as possible.

During the phone conversation, Xi also noted that China-Germany cooperation has gone beyond their bilateral relationship, and plays an increasingly important role in maintaining world peace and stability and promoting common development.

Xi said China-Germany relations are currently riding a wave of momentum, adding that China is willing to continue its cooperation with Germany under multilateral frameworks.

Xi also recalled the new consensus reached with Merkel during his state visit to Germany in July on advancing overall China-Germany strategic cooperation and strengthening coordination in international affairs.

Merkel said Xi's visit to Germany in July was highly successful and significant to the development of Germany-China ties.

Noting the increasingly close political, trade, economic, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, the German chancellor said Germany hopes to maintain communication and coordination with China on major international and regional hot-button issues.