Russia-China cooperation yields concrete results: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with visiting Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian-Chinese pragmatic cooperation in various areas is yielding concrete results, Russian President Vladimir Putin told visiting Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Putin congratulated China on a successful BRICS summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen, where he had a constructive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Both countries are actively implementing a series of consensus reached by the two presidents during the meeting, said Putin.

Wang noted closer Chinese-Russian cooperation in various fields and said his ongoing visit to Russia is aimed at carrying the broad consensus between Xi and Putin and preparing for the 22nd regular meeting of Chinese premier and Russian prime minister.

On Monday and Tuesday, Wang met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin in Volgograd, where they exchanged views on cooperation in nuclear power, spaceflight, agriculture, the Arctic, civil aviation and the digital economy.

On Thursday, Wang attended a plenary session of the Third Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Wang and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev participated in a Russia-China commercial conversation and delivered a speech.

Both sides will hold a meeting Friday on intergovernmental cooperation between China's northeastern regions and Russia's Far Eastern and Baikal local authorities.