Chinese PLA helps Sierra Leone build infectious disease surveillance system

Researcher Jiang Jiafu assigned to the PLA Academy of Military Medical Sciences introduces the usage of mobile infectious disease surveillance system to the staff of the medical station of the Sierra Leone armed forces.

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (ChinaMil) -- The mobile infectious disease surveillance system of the Sierra Leone armed forces has been operating smoothly for one year by the end of August 2017.

The system was built under the assistance of the Chinese PLA military medical experts to Sierra Leone, its smooth operation marks that success has been achieved in the initial stage of the construction of infectious disease surveillance network in Sierra Leone by China.

Local infectious diseases such as Malaria, Typhoid, as well as new and sudden infectious diseases such as Lassa, Monkeypox, Ebola occur frequently because of Sierra Leone's poor public health infrastructure.

Since the formal operation of the system, a total of more than 8,000 cases of infectious diseases in the Sierra Leone military has been reported. And the real-time report and effective monitoring for more than 30 kinds of infectious diseases and 40 symptoms in Sierra Leone have been established.

Major General Zhang Shitao, president of the Chinese PLA Academy of Military Medical Sciences, introduced that the system can conduct real-time monitoring, early warning and analysis for infectious diseases in the Sierra Leone military and the whole country.

It can also provide direct data reference for scientific decision-making. At the same time, the system has great significance for China to respond effectively to imported diseases and global public health events, Zhang added.

It is reported that since June 2016, the Chinese PLA has sent two batches of military medical expert groups to Sierra Leone to carry out the military cooperation tasks including infectious disease surveillance system construction, clinical treatment center construction, infectious disease prevention and control, professional technical training and other works to help the Sierra Leone military medical personnel to improve their infectious diseases diagnosis, treatment, prevention and control capabilities.