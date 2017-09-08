Chinese military delegation attends Asia-Pacific defense chiefs meeting

VICTORIA, Canada, Sept. 8 (ChinaMil) -- A military delegation from China headed by Lieut. Gen. Ma Yiming, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission(CMC), attended the Asia-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Force Conference in Victoria, Canada on September 4-6.

The conference, co-hosted by the United States and Canada, had participation of military leaders or representative from 28 countries. The theme of the conference was “The Future Security Environment: Challenges, Complexity and Cooperation”.

Focusing on topics of regional situation, anti-terrorism and peacekeeping efforts, Ma elaborated the concept of human community of shared destiny and the new security outlook that is common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also briefed the attendees of the conference of the initiatives jointly put forth by President Xi and leaders of the other four countries at the BRICS Summit, including deepening political and security cooperation, promoting strategic mutual trust, and dealing with global challenges through united efforts.

On the sideline of the conference, Ma met with military leaders from other countries and exchanged views with them candidly on issues such as mil-to-mil relationship, situation on the Korean Peninsula and maritime security.

During the meeting with Canada's Chief of the Defense Staff General Jonathan Vance, Ma said that the Chinese military will continue to work with the Canadian military to maintain the steady development of exchange between the two militaries so as to add positive factors to the progress of bilateral relations.

Vance noted that Canada and China have had frequent exchange and interactions in recent years, adding that the favorable bilateral relations has promoted the development of mil-to-mil relations on the political level.

The Canadian military attaches importance to developing relations with the Chinese military and hopes to further expand the pragmatic cooperation with the Chinese side in international peacekeeping, military training and other areas, Vance said.

When meeting with the Commander of U.S. Pacific Command Adm. Harry Harris, Ma said that the armed forces of the two countries should earnestly implement those consensuses reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, tap the potential of cooperation, and push forward the sustained, healthy and stable development of mil-to-mil relations between the two countries from a new starting point.

The heads of state of the United States and China have kept close communication and coordination on a range of major issues, Harris said. The relations between the two militaries have made positive progress in recent years, in particular, the newly built dialogue mechanism between the joint staff departments of the two militaries will play an important and constructive role in strengthening communication and controlling divergences between the two militaries, Harris added. He hoped there will be more pragmatic cooperation between the American and Chinese militaries.

Ma explained China's principled stands and major concerns regarding regional hot and sensitive issues, stressing that China stands ready to work with all parties to find solutions through political and diplomatic channels and to maintain regional peace and stability.