China's Central Military Commission finishes inspection

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Military Commission (CMC) said it has completed an eight-month inspection work on military reform.

The commission issued a notice for the whole military to learn lessons from the 65 typical cases of discipline violations and corruption discovered during the inspection.

Inspectors visited almost 1,000 military entities above regimental level, including theater commands, branches of military services, and military educational institutions.

Inspectors surveyed over 50,000 officers and soldiers and handled over 1,400 petitions and tip-offs, according to the commission.

Major military structural reform began at the end of 2015.

The following month, the four general departments -- staff, politics, logistics and armaments -- were reorganized into 15 agencies. Five theater commands replaced the seven military area commands on Feb. 1, 2016.

A key feature of the reform is a smaller ground force.