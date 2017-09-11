Chinese military delegation visits Ecuador



QUITO, Sept. 10 (ChinaMil) –A Chinese military delegation led by Ma Yiming, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC), arrived in Ecuador for an official friendly visit on September 8.

Ecuadorian Minister of National Defense Miguel Carvajal and Chief of the Joint Command of Ecuadorian Armed Forces Cesar Merizalde met with Ma Yiming in Quito last Friday.

Ma said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ecuador 37 years ago, the bilateral relations have made great progress and maintained a good momentum of development.

In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Ecuador, and the heads of state of the two countries reached many important consensus, which opens the door for further cooperation between China and Ecuador in various areas, Ma said.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the Ecuadorian armed forces to further expand the channels of cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit and pursue constant in-depth advancement of bilateral military relations so as to make positive contributions to the development of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Ma said.

Both Carvajal and Merizalde mentioned the assistance and support the Chinese side has provided for years for the Ecuadorian armed forces, and expressed their wishes to continuously strengthen exchange and cooperation with the Chinese military, especially in the areas of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, personnel training and armament technologies, etc..

The Ecuadorian side hosted a welcoming ceremony for Ma Yiming before the meeting.