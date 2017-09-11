Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark visits Spain

Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrives at the Port of Málaga, Spain, September 10, 2017. (mod. gov.cn/Jiang Shan)

MÁLAGA, Sept. 10 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's hospital ship Peace Ark, which is on the Harmonious Mission-2017 task, arrived in Málaga port of Spain on September 10, local time for a 3-day technical stop. This is the first time that the Peace Ark has paid a visit to Spain.

Over 300 people welcomed the visiting Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark at the port, including the Spanish Navy officers and soldiers in Málaga, Chinese Ambassador in Spain Lv Fan and Military Attaché Jin Ou, working staff of China-funded institutions, as well as Chinese students and overseas Chinese living in Spain.

The exchange of visits and joint exercises between Chinese and Spanish naval warships have become the highlight of the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and their armed forces.

In 2003, the Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano visited Shanghai.

In 2007, the Chinese naval fleet consisting of guided missile destroyer Guangzhou and comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu visited the Spanish port Cádiz, which was the first Spain visit paid by the Chinese naval vessels. During the visit, the two Chinese naval vessels held a joint maritime search and rescue drill with the Spanish naval ships.

In 2012, the Chinese naval training ship Zhenghe visited the Cádiz port of Spain.

Rear Admiral Guan Bailin (1st L) and Senior Captain Jin Yi (2nd L), who are commanding officers of the Harmonious Mission-2017 task undertaken by the Chinese naval training ship Zhenghe, shake hands with welcoming people at the Port of Málaga, Spain, September 10, 2017. (mod. gov.cn/Jiang Shan)