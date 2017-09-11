China, Australia hold joint military training in Kunming

Army soldiers from China and Australia pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the training. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Song)

KUNMING, Sept. 11 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese and Australian ground forces started their bilateral joint training named "Exercise Panda-Kangaroo 2017" on September 10 at a training ground of the PLA Southern Theater Command in Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This is the first joint training held in China by Chinese and Australian armies. The two ground forces have conducted such joint training in 2015 and 2016 in Australia.

This joint training, focusing on mountain comprehensive skills, aims to practice and improve the ground forces' comprehensive skills in mountainous areas.

China and Australia each sent 10 personnel to participate in the training. The Chinese participants are selected from the army of the PLA Southern Theater Command.

During the over ten-day activity, participants from both sides will undergo such wild survival training items as marching, overcoming natural obstacles, making and using floating equipment, camping and picnicking in complex and unfamiliar mountainous area.

It is said that the joint training between the Chinese and Australian armies is a pragmatic measure to enhance the military training cooperation and promote the steady development of the relations between the two armed forces.

The Exercise Panda-Kangaroo training is also an important platform for enhancing the mutual understanding and trust and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Besides, cultural exchanges and other friendly activities will also be held during the training.

The picture shows the scene of the opening ceremony of the "Panda-Kangaroo 2017" Chinese-Australian joint army training on the morning of Sept.10, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Song)