UN Security council adopts new sanctions against DPRK over nuke test



Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2017 shows the United Nations Security Council voting on a resolution on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the UN headquarters in New York. UN Security Council on Monday imposed new sanctions on the DPRK over its latest nuclear test. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to impose fresh sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) over its nuclear test on Sept. 3 in violation of previous Security Council resolutions.

Monday's resolution, the third Security Council action concerning the Asian country in five weeks, curtails the DPRK's oil supply by almost 30 percent, bans all its textile exports worth 800 million U.S. dollars and remittances of DPRK laborers from abroad.

With the new measures, 90 percent of the DPRK's exports are now banned. Monday's resolution followed a council resolution on Aug. 5, which imposed a ban on the export of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore, and seafood from the DPRK, among other restrictive measures.

The council also adopted a presidential statement on Aug. 29 condemning the DPRK's launch of a ballistic missile earlier as well as other missile launches on Aug. 25.