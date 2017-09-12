China calls for calm over Korean Peninsula crisis

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Liu Jieyi, on Monday called for calm over the crisis on the Korean Peninsula after the UN Security Council adopted new sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) over its latest nuclear test.

"At present, the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains complex and grave. All relevant parties must be cool-headed and avoid rhetoric or action that might aggravate tension," Liu told the council after the vote.

Monday's resolution imposed further sanctions on the DPRK over the country's nuclear test on Sept. 3, particularly targeting its oil supplies and textile exports.

The Chinese envoy condemned the DPRK's nuclear test, and said China is committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the maintenance of peace and stability there and a peaceful settlement of the issue through dialogue.

He urged the DPRK to heed the aspirations and will of the international community, abide by relevant Security Council resolutions, refrain from any more missile launches or nuclear tests, and return to the track of denuclearization.

He noted that Monday's resolution also reiterated the maintenance of peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia and the peaceful settlement of the issue, the resumption of the six-party talks and the importance of de-escalation of tension on the Korean Peninsula.

He called for the comprehensive implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.

"The nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula must be resolved peacefully, integrated measures must be taken to balance the legitimate concerns of all parties," said Liu.

He said the suspension-for-suspension proposal and dual-track approach put forward by China and the idea of step-by-step approach proposed by Russia formed a roadmap for the settlement of the issue.

The roadmap is realistic and feasible, he said, asking the relevant parties for due consideration and positive responses.

The idea of dual-track approach involves parallel efforts to move forward both denuclearization and the establishment of a peaceful mechanism on the peninsula, the initiative of suspension-for-suspension calls for the DPRK to suspend its nuclear and missile activities and for the United States and South Korea to suspend their large-scale war games.

Liu expressed the hope that the United States would incorporate into its DPRK policy its promises of not seeking a regime change in Pyongyang, not seeking the collapse of the DPRK government, not seeking acceleration of reunification of the Korean Peninsula and not sending its military north of the 38 Parallel.

The deployment of military forces on the Korean Peninsula runs counter to the goal of denuclearization and to regional peace and stability. The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile shield severely jeopardizes the strategic interests of regional countries, including those of China, said Liu. China strongly urges the relevant parties to stop deployment of the system and dismantle relevant equipment, he said.

Parties concerned should resume dialogue and negotiations in order to push for the denuclearization of the peninsula. The Security Council should take up its historic responsibility on the issue, said the Chinese envoy.

China will continue to push for dialogue and consultations, and together with various parties, to play a constructive role in realizing the goal of denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, he said.