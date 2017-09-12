Chinese peacekeepers build largest tent-roof depot for MINUSMA

Under-Secretary General for the United Nations Department of Field Support Atul Khare, who is in Mali to inspect peacekeeping work, visits the central materials storehouse of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Sept. 6, local time.(Photo: minusma.unmissions.org

GAO, Mali, Sept. 12 (ChinaMil) -- The 5th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Mali successfully completed construction of the central materials storehouse of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on September 6, local time.

The storehouse, located in the United Nations Super Camp House in Gao, is 38 meters long, 20 meters wide and 9 meters high. It is the largest tent-roof storehouse of the MINUSMA.

Under-Secretary General for the United Nations Department of Field Support Atul Khare, who is in Mali to inspect peacekeeping work, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Atul Khare thanked Chinese peacekeeping engineers for their contributions to the infrastructure construction of the MINUSMA. He commended the Chinese peacekeeping engineers by saying that they are very dedicated and hard-working and dare to undertake heavy task.

The picture shows the officers and soldiers of the 5th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Mali pull the rope to flatten the 2 ton- canvas roof. (Photo by Yue Hongyue)|