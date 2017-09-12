PLA's logistics base in Djibouti donates medical materials to Djibouti Military Police

DJIBOUTI, Sept. 11 (ChinaMil) -- The logistics base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Djibouti donated a batch of medical materials to the Djiboutian Military Police on September 10, local time.

The donation was conducted at the request of the Djiboutian side to meet the needs of the Djiboutian Military Police, which is lacking in medical facilities.

The medical materials, 22 categories in total, included clinic beds, general hospital beds, sphygmomanometers, stethoscopes, syringes, infusion sets, and medical alcohol.

Commander of the Chinese PLA logistics base in Djibouti Liang Yang and Commander of the Djiboutian Military Police Zakaria Hassan Aden attended the material handover ceremony.

The Chinese military gave us selfless assistance when we met the huge difficult of going short of medical facilities, which could only take place between brothers, Zakaria said. The precious friendship will help further promote the exchange and cooperation between the two militaries, he added.

The hospital of the PLA logistics base in Djibouti is under construction. Apart from serving Chinese military personnel stationed in the base, the hospital will also provide humanitarian medical service for local people in Djibouti.