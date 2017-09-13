ChinaMilitary

China's armed police hold anti-terror exercise in Xinjiang

Xinhuanet
Dong Zhaohui
2017-09-13

 URUMQI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's armed police on Tuesday completed an anti-terror exercise in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The exercise, held simultaneously in several locations including Aksu, Kashgar, Urumqi and Yili over the past three and half days, included more than 10,000 people, according to a military statement.

The exercise examined the force's ability to carry out missions in complicated environments such as in deserts, plateaus and mountainous regions, as well as nighttime operations, it said.

 

 

