BEIJING, Sept. 13 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan left Beijing on Wednesday for visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath.

Gen. Chang will also attend the 1st China-Laos high-level frontier meeting between the two armed forces. Political Commissar of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command Gen. Wei Liang and others accompanied Gen. Chang on the visit.