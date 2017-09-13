Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark leaves Spain for Sierra Leone

Chinese Naval officers and soldiers wave goodbye to the seeing-off crowd at the Port of Málaga, Spain，Sept 12, 2017. The Chinese naval hospital ship left Malaga on Tuesday morning for Freetown, Sierra Leone after wrapping up a 3-day visit to Spain. (mod. gov.cn/Jiang Shan)

MÁLAGA, Sept. 13 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's hospital ship Peace Ark, which is on the Harmonious Mission-2017 task, left Malaga of Spain for Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown on September 12.

The Chinese naval hospital ship arrived in Malaga on September 10, local time for a 3-day technical stop.

Spanish Navy personnel, Chinese Ambassador to Spain Lv Fan, working staff of China-funded institutions, as well as Chinese students and overseas Chinese living in Spain came to the dock to see off the Peace Ark at the port.

During its stay in Malaga, the Chinese hospital ship was open for public visit by nearly one thousand people including representatives of the Spanish armed forces and local residents.

In addition, the Peace Ark conducted replenishment of living materials in Malaga.

The Peace Ark will pass through the Strait of Gibraltar and is scheduled to arrive in Freetown, Sierra Leone on September 19, local time, for visit and providing humanitarian medical services to local people.

